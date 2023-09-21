Something to learn at every competition – Kazakh gymnast of “Grace of Nature” tournament in Azerbaijan

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 21. At every competition, there's something to learn, we become stronger, the participant of the “Grace of Nature” International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Nakhchivan, the gymnast from the city of Uralsk (Kazakhstan), Umirzak Gulnazim told Trend.

"Competitions for us are an experience, we learn something new from other gymnasts. Today I will demonstrate a program with a ball, as well as with clubs. I admit that I feel comfortable performing with all the gymnastic tolls. I hope the result will be good," she said.

The young athlete said that she had seen on TV the performances of the adult Azerbaijani team in group exercises, and they left a great impression on her.

"They have very beautiful exercises, it is interesting to watch how gymnasts perform the program," she said.

Gulnazim also said that she wants to take a walk around the city of Nakhchivan.

"I like Nakhchivan, it's beautiful here. I didn't have time to take a walk, but on the way to the sports complex, I watched the panorama of the city. I hope it will be possible to go on an excursion to get to know the sights more closely," she said.

The “Grace of Nature” is being held in Nakhchivan from September 21 through September 22.

About 250 gymnasts in four age categories representing the teams of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan participated in the first international rhythmic gymnastics competition organized in Nakhchivan.

Gymnasts from 20 clubs in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan, Ganja, Aghdash, Mingachevir, Oghuz, Gakh, Shamkir, and Zagatala) participate in the competition.

The competitions are held at the Nakhchivan Olympic Sports Complex.