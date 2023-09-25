Elderly Armenians in Karabakh under doctor's observation - Azerbaijani Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Elderly residents of Armenian origin are under the supervision of a doctor, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Ramin Mammadov said during a meeting in Khojaly with representatives of Armenian residents of Karabakh, Trend reports.

It was suggested that conditions be created for representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to meet with such persons, hand them over to their family members or relevant medical institutions.

As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws, was held on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.