Pleasing to see Azerbaijan keeping sports, media in spotlight - two-time wrestling champion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. It is gratifying that a new media resource is starting to operate in Azerbaijan, Rafig Huseynov, a two-time world wrestling champion, said during the presentation of Trend News Agency's project "Sports and Us" (idman.biz), Trend reports.

He noted that it is especially pleasing that the state pays attention to sports and media.

"The more projects like "Sports and Us" (idman.biz), the more accurate and unbiased coverage of our athletes' success will be.This makes us very happy," he said.

He added that despite the shortcomings of social networks and information resources in the modern era, the launch of such a media resource will guide youth and athletes to the right path.

The presentation ceremony of the "Sports and Us" sports portal (idman.biz), a project of the Trend News Agency, was held today.

Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Farid Gayibov, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev, Executive Director of Media Development Agency Ahmed Ismayilov, and Director General of Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov, as well as other officials and representatives of the public, attended the event.

It was noted that the idman.biz website will contain information on all kinds of sports. The site will function in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English. Thanks to unique technical capabilities, professional specialists, and teamwork, news will be broadcast simultaneously in three languages.