Azerbaijani firefighters extinguish fire in Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. As reported, on September 25, an explosion occurred at a gas station near the city of Khankendi in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, 15 special purpose fire trucks of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan together with the crew were sent today along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road to the city of Khankendi to extinguish the fire, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani firefighters took the necessary measures to prevent the fire.

As a result of the measures taken, the fire was extinguished.

On September 25, an explosion occurred at a gas station near the city of Khankendi.

As a result of the incident, there were dead and injured.

In this regard, in order to provide assistance to the victims, an ambulance was initially sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road with anti-burn medical supplies, dressings, gloves, medications (sprays, creams, painkillers, antibiotics, etc.) for the treatment of 200 Human.