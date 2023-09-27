Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani MoD updates on amount of weaponry, ordnance seized in Karabakh

Society Materials 27 September 2023 10:41 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 10:00 (GMT +4) on September 27, Trend reports.

The updated list includes:

1. Small arms and grenades - 1,105
2. Artillery weapons - 60
3. Air Defense means -226
4. Ammunition - 425,375
5. Accoutrements - 2721
6. Optical and other devices (223
7. Armored vehicles - 22
8. Auto vehicles - 125
9. Trailer - 21

