Azerbaijani MoD updates on amount of weaponry, ordnance seized in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror measures conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 10:00 (GMT +4) on September 27, Trend reports.
The updated list includes:
1. Small arms and grenades - 1,105
2. Artillery weapons - 60
3. Air Defense means -226
4. Ammunition - 425,375
5. Accoutrements - 2721
6. Optical and other devices (223
7. Armored vehicles - 22
8. Auto vehicles - 125
9. Trailer - 21