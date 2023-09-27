AZAL pilots homage to martyrs' memory by sky-maneuvering Khari Bulbul's symbol (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. AZAL pilots depicted in the sky the outline of the Khari Bulbul flower, a symbol of the cherished memory of martyrs who died for the freedom of Azerbaijani lands, Azerbaijan Airlines wrote on Facebook, Trend reports.

It was noted that this magnificent image was created by an "Airbus A320neo" airplane named "Lachin," owned by Azerbaijan Airlines.

"Bowing our heads before the souls of all our martyrs, we ask God's mercy for them!" Azerbaijan Airlines said.

The second Karabakh war started on September 27, 2020, lasted 44 days, and ended with the brilliant victory of Azerbaijan over Armenia.

According to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 2, 2020, Azerbaijan annually marks Remembrance Day on September 27 as a sign of deep respect for Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who heroically fought in the 44-day second Karabakh war and gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.