Three wanted Russian citizens detained at airport in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Three people, put on the international wanted list by Russia, have been detained at the airport in Baku, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In accordance with the requirements of the Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family and Criminal Cases adopted on October 7, 2002, the applications of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation for the extradition of citizens of the Russian Federation Mustafa Bayramov, Viktor Yelizarov and Mikhail Kozlov for criminal prosecution were granted.

Mustafa Bayramov and Mikhail Kozlov were charged under part 4 of Article 159 (fraud on a particularly large scale committed by an organized group), and Viktor Yelizarov - under part 3 of Article 135 (immoral acts against minors) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Due to the existence of grounds for suspicion of committing criminal acts by them, the authorities of the Russian Federation decided to bring them as defendants under the above articles. However, due to the fact that they escaped from the investigation, they were put on the wanted list.

During border control at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Azerbaijan, these people were detained.

On September 28, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, they were handed over to the Russian authorities.