Azerbaijan initiates proceedings on crimes committed by separatists - Military Prosecutor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A number of criminal cases have been initiated in recent days on the facts of crimes committed by Armenian armed formations, Military Prosecutor of Azerbaijan Khanlar Valiyev said, Trend reports.

"6 criminal cases have been initiated in the military prosecutor's office on articles 29 (attempted crime), 120.2.7 (premeditated murder of two or more persons), 120.2.11 (coupled with robbery, extortion, terrorism, or banditry), 120.2. 12 (intentional murder motivated by national, racial or religious hatred or enmity), 214.2.1 (terrorist act committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal association (criminal organization)), 279. 3 (creation of armed formations or groups not provided for by the legislation of Azerbaijan, as well as participation in their creation and activity, equipping them with weapons, ammunition, explosives, military equipment or gear, resulting in loss of life or other grave consequences) and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Valiyev said.

The necessary investigative and operational actions possible under existing conditions are carried out.

Will be updated