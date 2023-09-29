Azerbaijan to return more native people to liberated lands up until 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. About 7,000 more people are planned to be returned to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan by the end of this year, Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev told reporters, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum, themed “Sustainable cities as a leading force for economic development and the fight against inequality,” as part of the “Urban Week 2023” events, organized jointly with the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), in Zangilan.

He noted that the people will be returned to Lachin and Fuzuli districts.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

Within the framework of the program, more than 2,000 former IDPs have been resettled in restored or newly created settlements in the liberated Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.