Azerbaijan plans to build townhouses in Zangilan (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, October 2. Modern residential blocks are planned to be constructed for ensuring a high quality of life for the population in Azerbaijan's Zangilan city in accordance with its master plan, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The projects of the first residential complex consisting of 110 apartments, the foundation of which was laid down in the city, are ready, and the construction work will begin in the near future.

The 'Great Return' program envisions construction of new residential complexes with 410 apartments in Zangilan, which was liberated during the second Karabakh war in 2020.

The second residential complex will be located in a sparsely populated area of the city, near Victory Park and the Memorial Park. It will primarily consist of townhouses, which, according to the plan, will cover 87 apartments.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

Within the framework of the program, more than 2,000 former IDPs have been resettled in restored or newly created settlements in liberated Zangilan, Lachin, Fuzuli, and Tartar districts.