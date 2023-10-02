Azerbaijan, Israel see significant potential in joint medical tourism dev't - Alexander Kanevsky (Interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. There is significant potential for the development of medical tourism between Azerbaijan and Israel, Alexander Kanevsky, Medical Director of Manor Medical Center, one of the oldest players in the Israeli medical tourism market, said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"During our short visit, we participated in a bariatric conference. We presented a new methodology for endoscopic surgery to combat obesity by gastric stitching. I also gave a presentation on a comprehensive approach to disease treatment in Israel and discussed the potential for medical tourism for patients from Azerbaijan. Since 2009, I have been the head of Manor Medical Center. We make efforts to attract patients from Azerbaijan and collaborate with doctors in both medical knowledge and educational matters," he said.

According to him, there is potential to organize joint projects with Israeli doctors for the exchange of medical knowledge and educational initiatives among Azerbaijani medical specialists.

"The ties between Azerbaijan and Israel are growing stronger, including in the field of medicine. We receive a very positive reception wherever we go, whether it's state or private clinics. All of this is thanks to our many years of experience in organizing our cooperation. Patients from Azerbaijan regularly come to Israel for treatment. Unfortunately, we do not have specific statistics at the moment, but every month our medical institution alone receives 3 to 4 Azerbaijani patients who seek treatment in various specialties, from oncology and surgery to neurological conditions. Our disciplinary center works in all directions," Kanevsky noted.

He also pointed out that telemedicine, or remote medicine, is gaining popularity.

"This type of medicine began to develop as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic when borders were closed, and patients were cut off from Israeli and European medicine. Initially, Israeli specialists were against this innovation because of the impossibility of direct contact with the patient. But then forms of examination were developed that helped determine the patient's condition remotely. We are ready to start using existing programs tomorrow; they do not need to be developed; they function successfully. Doctors from former CIS countries, such as Kazakh doctors, have been actively using these programs lately. I think we can quickly introduce them for Azerbaijani doctors as well," he said.

Kanevsky noted that the educational programs offered at the Manor Medical Center university clinic cover many aspects, and Azerbaijani doctors actively participate in this work.

"We conduct training for doctors and students. We are also considering the possibility of providing internships for students. We aim to establish a joint center and cooperate with other medical institutions that could implement monitoring and initial examinations according to our protocols. This will make the programs more accessible and expedite their implementation. This visit is not the first for me, and I am confident it won't be the last. It is important to note that we want to reduce the time required for patients to undergo examinations and start treatment. We are in negotiations with clinics in Azerbaijan and hope for success in this matter in the near future," Dr. Kanevsky concluded.