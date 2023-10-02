Post-anti-terrorist activities in Azerbaijan, continue with demining - Azerbaijani Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Demining is being carried out in part of critical territories in Azerbaijan after anti-terrorist activities, Samir Poladov, deputy chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that some work has already been partially started.

"The territories have not been populated yet. Necessary measures are being partially implemented on these territories from our side," he added.

Today Baku is hosting the World Habitat Day forum organized within the framework of "Urban Planning Week 2023".

Shahmar Movsumov, Head of the Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, other delegations from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials, and media representatives are taking part in the forum.

The goal of the forum is to promote knowledge exchange, policy formulation, community engagement, skill development, cooperation, and strategies for implementing sustainable urban development.

Internationally renowned experts and government officials discuss issues related to promoting accessible and quality urban life for all, as well as the development of sustainable cities, themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as drivers of development and renaissance".