Azerbaijani medalists take pride in Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. I am proud to have won first place at the 28th Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship, young gymnast Mira Ozel (born in 2015), who took first place in all-around among gymnasts, told Trend.

According to the young athlete, who represents the Aquatic Palace, the 28th Baku championship will be remembered with bright moments.

"I liked everything! I have awards from other competitions, and now I have fostered a collection with the "gold" of the Baku Championship. It's a great feeling; I will train even more to always demonstrate excellent results," Mira Ozel emphasized.

Second place in the same age category went to another representative of the Aquatic Palace, young gymnast Leyla Kerimli.

"Our team performed well. I am glad that my dad came to support me today and saw me climb the podium," said Leyla Kerimli, the silver medal winner.

Third place in the all-around among gymnasts born in 2015 went to Kamilla Bagirova, a pupil of the Ojag Sports Club.

"I am very happy to have won the award. Since I was three years old, I dreamed of practicing rhythmic gymnastics. My goal is to become a famous gymnast, participate in major international tournaments, and win medals," said Kamilla Bagirova.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held at the Baku Olympic Stadium from October 5 through October 7.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club (Baku and Govsan branches), the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Integrated Sports School, the Grasiya Sport Club, the Aquatic Palace, the Zira Cultural Center, the Zabrat Sports Club, and the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex participate in it.

The 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held among athletes in the age categories "kids" (born 2013–2015), "pre-juniors" (born 2011–2012), and "juniors" (born 2008–2010).