Team of Baku Higher Oil School reaches finals of ‘Cyberwar’ competition

The second online stage of the “Cyberwar” competition, held as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023 (CIDC-2023) event, which will be organized for the first time in Azerbaijan, has been successfully completed.

The “Squadron” team of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) showed the highest result among universities and reached the finals.

The ranking of the teams that showed the best performance based on the results of the second stage of the competition is as follows:

1. Administrative Department of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - "0x5041"

2. Global Service Provider - "NetVault31337"

3. Baku Higher Oil School - "Squadron"

4. Azercell - "CyberCell"

5. Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center (Innovation and Digital Development Agency) - "ACC Predators"

6. Ministry of Digital Development and Transport - "Digital Rangers"

7. PASHA Bank - "Old School"

8. Kapital Bank - "CyberKapitalists"

9. Expressbank - "Xpr3ss1337"

10. The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations - "AS4NS3C"

11. Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan - "KiberDost"

12. Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan - "CBAR_Team"

13. Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - "Iron Fist"

14. PASHA Technology LLC - "This is the way"

15. Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - "MoD of Azerbaijan"

16. State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic - "UEIB"

17. Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Republic - "1 Group"

18. State Customs Committee - "Customs"

19. Azerbaijan Investment Holding - "AIH"

20. Unibank - "UniCyberWarriors"

The final stage of the competition, in which 20 teams will take part, will take place in the Baku Congress Center as part of the CIDC-2023 events, and it will be held in the "cyberwar" environment.