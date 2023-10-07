Azerbaijan Airlines cancels all flights to Israel and back

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Due to recent events in Israel, Azerbaijan Airlines is canceling all flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv scheduled for Sunday, October 8, Trend reports.

Additional information regarding the operation of flights on the Baku-Tel Aviv-Baku route will be provided later.

Passengers with tickets to Tel Aviv are entitled to a full refund or free ticket replacement.

To obtain information about changes, passengers are advised to contact the airline’s call center at [email protected].

The airline has currently suspended the sale of air tickets to Tel Aviv until further notice.

The airline's priority is the safety of flights and passengers.