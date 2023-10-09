Azerbaijan discovers narcotic plantation in Gushchular village in Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Another drug plantation was found on an area of five hectares in Azerbaijan's Gushchular village (Shusha district), the Interior Ministry told Trend.

The ministry said that after the anti-terrorist activities in the country's Karabakh region against Armenian illegal armed groups [which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], reports began to be received about the discovery of plantations in the region on which drug-containing plants were planted en masse.

Azerbaijani police officers discovered a hemp plantation on one of the household plots. The drug-containing plants grown on a plantation operating under the name of a farm were inspected with the participation of specialists.

The inspection revealed that in this area, sativa and other mixed varieties of cannabis were grown using an agro-technical method with special care.

Previously, narcotic plantations were discovered in Azerbaijan's Khojaly and Aghdam districts.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.