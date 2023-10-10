Armenia to endure greater losses as it wastes days to sign peace treaty - Secretary of Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Every wasted day before the signing of the peace treaty brings Armenia closer to even greater losses, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ramil Usubov said in his article published in the official media, Trend reports.

"Adventurous leaders have condemned Armenia to significant hardships and a deep crisis. Political chaos, economic and social decline, a corrupt state apparatus, a defeated army, along with internal conflicts, mass migration abroad, and other similar factors reflecting the tragedies of the Armenian people, indicate that Armenia stands on the brink of irreversible bankruptcy," Usubov pointed out.

"The increasing calls within the Armenian community to turn a new page in their lives inspire hope that this country will genuinely work towards the swift signing of a peace agreement," he said.

"The completion of the process of border delimitation and demarcation and the signing of a peace agreement are now more necessary for Armenia. Azerbaijan has fully ensured its territorial integrity, our borders are under complete control, and strategic positions that pose a threat to our country from the opposite side are under our careful observation," Usubov said.