Number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan over past week announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. No vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) has been conducted in Azerbaijan from October 2 through October 8, Trend reports, referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the country since the start of vaccination is 13.9 million. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 5.4 million the second dose to 4.9 million three or more doses to 3.4 million, and a booster dose after a positive test result to 266,430 people.

Will be updated