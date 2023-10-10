PwC Eurasia Announces Launch of Strategy& in Eurasia, Including Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

PwC Eurasia is excited to announce the official launch of Strategy&, a part of the PwC network, in the Eurasia region, including Azerbaijan. This momentous event occurred in Almaty on September 26th, where distinguished industry leaders, top executives, and visionary minds gathered to usher in a new era of strategic excellence in Eurasia.

Dr. Peter Gassmann, our Global Strategy& Leader, warmly welcomed the guests, sharing his vision for Strategy&’s growth in Eurasia. The launch event featured prominent speakers, including Umut Shaykhmetova (CEO of Halyk Group), Dinara Iskakova (CEO of OrbisAuto), Serik Tolukpayev (owner of Aitas Group), Dana Inkarbekova (Territory Leader), and Azamat Konratbaev (Managing Partner of Kazakhstan). Natalya Lim, Strategy& and Advisory Eurasia Leader, expertly moderated the event.

Strategy& is a globally recognized strategy consulting powerhouse, with a legacy spanning over a century. Boasting a team of 3,000 strategy consultants operating in 152

countries, Strategy& has now firmly established its presence in EURASIA. Its mission is to guide organizations toward success from the outset.

In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, Strategy&’s presence in EURASIA holds immense significance. Our expertise in strategy consulting equips organizations not only to navigate but also to excel in this dynamic environment. Strategy& specializes in delivering strategic insights and innovative solutions that drive measurable impact.

The launch of Strategy& in EURASIA reaffirms our commitment to fostering prosperity and growth in the region.

Stay connected with us for further updates and opportunities as we embark on this transformative journey with Strategy& in EURASIA. Together, we can shape your best future!