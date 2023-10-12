Azerbaijani minister of emergency situations talks extinguishing fire near Khankendi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The forces of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations showed real professionalism during search and rescue operations and extinguishing fire at a gas station near Khankendi city, Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov said in his article published in the official media, Trend reports.

Heydarov pointed out that the Ministry of Emergency Situations demonstrated successful experience in dealing with numerous emergency situations that have occurred since its establishment.

"Among them, it's worth mentioning the timely prevention of danger to a station during a landslide that occurred in the Mingachevir Hydro Power Plant area [in 2014], the rescue of people trapped under the debris resulting from the collapse of a 16-story residential building at the intersection of Nakhchivan and Murtuza Mukhtarov streets in Baku [in 2007], a fire at an oil refinery, the elimination of the consequences of an accident at the "Bulla-Deniz" oil field in the Caspian Sea [in 2013], and an incident on offshore platform No. 10 at the Gunashli oil field [in 2015]," the minister said.

The fire which followed the explosion at the gas station near Khankendi on September 25 was quickly extinguished, preventing it from spreading, thanks to the dedication and professional activities of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Azerbaijan immediately responded to the incident and, in order to provide assistance to the victims, sent an ambulance to treat 200 people.

At the same time, hospitals in Saatli, Sabirabad and Aghdam were quickly prepared for the reception of the people injured as a result of the incident, and teams of doctors were sent from Baku to treat them.

As a result of the operation, rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations pulled the bodies of 48 people from under the rubble and handed them over to their intended destination.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also took the necessary security measures at the scene.