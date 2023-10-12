Nar and NETTY to award the best internet projects of the year

Nar continues its cooperation with Netty to support initiatives put forward in the field of information and communication technologies in Azerbaijan. The Netty Jury annually awards Azerbaijan's best IT projects and important web resources.

To participate in the competition, you can visit the website netty.az and submit your project in one of the nine following categories:

State and Electronic Society

Social Responsibility and Community

Business and Entrepreneurship

Finance and Banking

E-Trade and Commerce

Science, Education, and Innovation

Healthcare, Sports, and Tourism

Information and News

Culture and Creativity

Each nomination consists of three subcategories: websites, applications, social channels, and pages. The deadline for submitting applications for participation is November 30, 2023.

With the support of Nar, Netty the national Internet award, has been promoting and rewarding various projects implemented in the Azerbaijani segment of the global network for about 20 years. The partnership with Netty is a logical continuation of Nar’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects aimed at developing the ICT sector in Azerbaijan. You can find out more about Nar projects at the link nar.az/projects.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Customer Loyalty Index for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy, providing best-in-class service at an affordable price.