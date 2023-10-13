Baku to hold "Heydar Aliyev and History of Azerbaijan" Republican Knowledge Contest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. A Republic-wide knowledge contest will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on October 18, Trend reports.

The IX Republic-wide Knowledge Contest "Heydar Aliyev and History of Azerbaijan" will be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center with support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

The project, which has already become a tradition, is aimed at studying and propagandizing the history of Azerbaijan, as well as the life, activity and heritage of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary is celebrated this year.

Participants will test their knowledge on topics "Childhood and youth of Heydar Aliyev", "Heydar Aliyev and years of Azerbaijan's independence", "Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh truths", "Triumphal march of Azerbaijani Army in the second Karabakh war" and other topics.

At the stage of preparation for the competitions, the teams took part in trainings organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center, familiarized themselves with archive materials kept at the Heydar Aliyev Museum.

Each higher education institution will be represented by a 6-member team at the contest. Based on the jury's assessment, the teams ranked I, II and III will be awarded.