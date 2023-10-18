Baku Higher Oil School is leading the country in the number of Presidential Scholars

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) is again leading the country in the number of Presidential Scholars enrolled in higher educational institutions for the 2023/2024 academic year.

29 out of the 102 students who were awarded the Presidential Scholarship in accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On granting the Presidential Scholarship to students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2023/2024 academic year" study at BHOS.

This year, BHOS continues to remain a leader among the country’s universities in the number of Presidential Scholars.

Of the BHOS Presidential Scholars, 13 are students of Information Security Department, 10 study at Business Administration Department, 4 - Chemical Engineering Department and 2 - Computer Engineering Department.