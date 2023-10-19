Every fifth entrepreneur in Azerbaijan today is a female - state agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Every fifth entrepreneur in Azerbaijan today is a female the Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vusal Gasimli said at the 6th Congress of Azerbaijani Women, Trend reports.

“Females also make up a proportion of entrepreneurs registered both in the Aghdam Industrial Park and the "Araz Valley Economic Zone", as well as in technoparks and agroparks,” Gasimli said.

He noted that the country has high hopes for the entrepreneurial activity of females.

"They make up a significant proportion of the education and health sectors, as well as in employment in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur at the moment," Gasimli said.

The 6th Convention of Azerbaijani Women is being held in Baku today. The event gathered about 600 participants from all regions of Azerbaijan, and is also attended by deputies, representatives of state and non-governmental organizations, embassies of foreign states and international organizations, prominent public and political figures, as well as officials of Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.