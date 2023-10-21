VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends inauguration of another yard redeveloped under “Bizim həyət” project (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 21 October 2023 12:21 (UTC +04:00)
VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends inauguration of another yard redeveloped under "Bizim həyət" project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Another yard has been redeveloped under “Bizim həyət” project.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony and a tree-planting campaign.

The redeveloped yard is located at Hamza Babashov street 12,13,14,15,16,17,19,20,21, Binagadi district, Baku.

Redevelopment saw the installation of entertainment facilities for children, construction of a football pitch, outdoor gym, and chess areas. Special facilities for the disabled were installed.

The opening ceremony also featured the planting of 350 various trees. Green areas were laid out in an area of 3,000 square metres.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, “Bizim həyət” project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

