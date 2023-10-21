Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces working out tasks for upcoming joint exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. Training is being conducted with the aircraft of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces involved in the "Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023" joint tactical exercises, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In accordance with the plan, the aircraft flying from the base airfields accomplished tasks on takeoff and landing, determining the coordinates of imaginary enemy’s ground targets, conducting aerial reconnaissance, and other actions.

A significant number of military vehicles, artillery pieces and aircraft of various types of troops of the fraternal countries, as well as engineering equipment are involved in the exercises to be held in Azerbaijan on October 23-25.