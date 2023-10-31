Azerbaijan actively renders medical services in its Karabakh and East Zangezur - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Work in the field of organization of medical services, along with other spheres of life, is actively carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur, Director of the Marketing and Public Relations of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Zamira Adilova said, Trend reports.

Adilova noted that TABIB, together with other healthcare institutions, provides medical services in these regions.

In addition, she said that currently, medical services are provided to people living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, including those carrying out construction work.

"The medical tests of the people who have been resettled in the liberated territories are ongoing. The screenings are designed to discover diseases as early as possible and to provide treatment for those who already have them. Until now, medical examinations of residents of Aghali, Lachin, and Fuzuli have been organized, and such tests are planned to continue. Shusha has a hospital that is modular in design. Family health centers may be found in Lachin, Hadrut, and Aghali," Adilova said.

