Azerbaijan's and Baku's Championship on aerobic, acrobatic gymnastics set in (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The 7th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Aerobic Gymnastics Championship and the 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship have started at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex in Baku, Trend reports.

The aerobic gymnastics competitions are attended by 110 gymnasts representing Ojag Sports Club, Grasiya Sports Club, and Sumgayit Olympic Sports Complex.

At the 7th Azerbaijan Aerobic Gymnastics Championship, athletes participate in the age categories of "pre-juniors" (born 2009–2011), "juniors" (born 2006–2008), and "adults" (born 2005 and older). At the Baku Open Gymnastics Championship, gymnasts perform in the age categories of "kids" (born 2015–2016), "children" (born 2012–2014), "pre-juniors" (born 2009–2011), and "juniors" (born 2006–2008).

According to the age categories, gymnasts perform in individual programs, mixed pairs, trios, and groups.

The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Championship on acrobatic gymnastics will be attended by 68 athletes (pupils of Ojag Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, and Neftchi Sports Club, Specialized Children-Youth Sports School of Olympic Reserve No. 13 of Nizami district).

Athletes will compete for medals in the competition in women's pairs (age category: "children" (born 2007–2012), "kids" (born 2008–2017), "pre-juniors" (born 2005–2011), "adults" (born 2008 and older), male pairs ("adults"), mixed pairs ("kids", "pre-juniors", "adults"), and female groups ("children" (born 2007–2012), "kids", "pre-juniors", "juniors" (born 2004–2010).

Gymnasts will demonstrate balance, tempo, and mixed exercises.

The competitions are held over two days (November 1–2).

