Azerbaijan can exempt several defense products from customs duty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Equipment imported to Azerbaijan for the creation and production of defense products can be exempted from customs duties, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the "Convert of the State Budget of Azerbaijan for 2024," discussed at today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

According to the project, customs duties will not be charged for the import of technologies, equipment, and components imported for the purpose of creating and producing defense products by the body (institution) and its subordinate enterprises, as determined by the relevant executive authority.

Previously, on July 17, 2023, the import of personal armor and mine-detecting dogs to Azerbaijan was exempted from taxes and customs duties.

This issue was reflected in the law on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan, "On customs tariff," signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, on the basis of a supporting document of the body (institution) established by the relevant executive authority, the import of goods intended for de-mining liberated territories, as well as other war-affected territories of Azerbaijan, devices containing explosives, all types of machinery, equipment, technical means and devices, their spare parts, protective clothes, tools, mine-detecting dogs, explosives, and pyrotechnics are exempted from customs duties from March 1, 2023, for a period of five years.