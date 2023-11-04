Azerbaijan reveals scope of mine cleared areas in its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. A total of 106,938 hectares of land were cleared in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the post-war period, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a public hearing in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) on "Combating the Mine Threat: The Impact of Explosives on the Ecosystem.".

He noted that so far, 12,514 hectares of land intended for environmental assessment and scientific research, 6,261 hectares of land intended for energy projects, 53,078 hectares for agriculture, 3,421 hectares for land reclamation and water management, 5,759 hectares for transportation infrastructure, 20,118 hectares for reconstruction and development of residential infrastructure, and 5,784 hectares of land intended for other purposes have been cleared of explosives.

"As a result, 30,539 anti-personnel mines, 18,303 anti-tank mines, and 56,646 unexploded ordnances with a total number of 105,488 units were identified and neutralized on 106,938 hectares," Suleymanov stressed.

