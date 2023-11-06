Azerbaijan approves master plan of Zangilan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan's Zangilan will be developed as a park city with urban planning innovations combined with beautiful nature, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Zangilan, occupied and completely looted by Armenia 30 years ago, was liberated by the Azerbaijani Army in 2020 under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and is being restored today, entering its period of revival. In accordance with the assignment of the Head of State, in order to ensure the planned and systematic development of the city, taking into account the leading principles of global urban development, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture has developed a general plan for the city, coordinated with the relevant state bodies, and approved by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers dated October 30, 2023.

To develop the master plan for Zangilan, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture engaged a reputable international urban planning organization—the Swiss company "sa_partners" and the Baku State Design Institute.

According to the concept of the master plan, Zangilan will be developed as a center of logistics, tourism, trade, renewable energy sources, and modern innovations.

The city's location above the international transportation corridor will strengthen its role as a strategic location and become an impetus for its rapid development. The Zangilan International Airport, built in the immediate vicinity of the city according to the most modern world standards and already in operation, as well as the main railroads and highways under construction, will make it an important regional logistics center.

At the same time, the city will be characterized by a high quality of life due to its excellent climate, picturesque landscape, green river boulevard, and other public spaces, as well as its smart city, smart mobility and green energy approaches, tasteful architecture, comfortable urban environment, and modern social infrastructure.

Successful planning solutions for residential areas and public spaces in Zangilan allow for high indicators of greenery. Thus, in accordance with the general plan, 135.2 hectares (40.5 percent) of the urban area are occupied by green spaces. While the average amount of public green spaces per person in cities is stipulated by the legislation in the range of 8–10 square meters, this indicator will be 44.7 square meters in Zangilan.

The total area of the city, according to the general plan, will be 333 hectares, and the population will be 16,000 people.

The main educational, administrative, medical, and cultural facilities to be established in the city are:

4 pre-school educational institutions for 960 children;

3 general educational institutions for 2,880 pupils;

central district hospital and outpatient polyclinic;

administrative building;

cultural center;

complex of museums of occupation and victory, etc.

The length of the inner-city street and road network will be 29 km, and the length of bicycle paths will be 14.6 km.

The architectural image of the city will be formed by modern and minimalist solutions, preserving national traditions as well as rich nature and a healthy and green environment. The construction of buildings will use mainly local materials. Natural stone, paint, and wooden elements will be preferred on facades.

Based on the city's master plan, the first important projects have already been realized. These are, of course, Zangilan International Airport and Zangilan Conference Center, where the II National Forum on Urban Planning was held on September 29, 2023, which was also attended by the head of state.

Currently, a number of projects, the foundation of which was laid by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, are being dynamically realized in Zangilan:

4 residential quarters, where 630 families will live;

a secondary school for 960 children;

kindergarten for 160 places;

central district hospital for 91 beds;

administrative building;

a complex of museums of occupation and victory.

