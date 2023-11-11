Spectator support at Ojag International Cup inspiring – young athletes from Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The warm support of the spectators of the Ojag International Cup inspires all gymnasts, Elnura Kozhakhmetova and Ayaulym Tanatar, participants of the 2nd Ojag International Cup in rhythmic gymnastics and pupils of the Grand Club in the city of Pavlodar (Kazakhstan), told Trend.

At the competition, Elnura Kozhakhmetova won a bronze medal in the Odzhag Cup in the hoop exercise among gymnasts born in 2014 (group A). Ayaulym Tanatar was awarded two bronze medals in the all-around and ball programs, as well as a silver medal in the club exercise among gymnasts born in 2014 (group A).

"The competition went well; I liked the conditions and the fact that we were given time to prepare so we could do training before the start. The award ceremony left an unforgettable impression; it was very solemn. I am glad that I will bring home the medal of the Ojag International Cup", Elnura Kozhakhmetova said.

Ayaulym Tanatar added that the public in Baku, with its support, gives a positive attitude and energy to the athletes.

"Before my visit to Baku, I heard a lot about the National Gymnastics Arena. I knew that this hall hosted prestigious competitions in rhythmic gymnastics—World and European Championships, World Cups. It's a great honor to perform here," Ayaulym Tanatar stressed.

The second Ojag International Cup takes place from November 10 through November 12. Along with Azerbaijani gymnasts, athletes from 13 countries participate in the competitions. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises.

