International Ojag Cup in Baku - real holiday, Kazakh gymnast says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The International Ojag Cup in Baku is a real holiday, gold medalist of the competition in the hoop exercise among gymnasts born in 2016 (group B), athlete from Kazakhstan Laysan Shakiran told Trend.

“The competition is going great, I have a wonderful result - a gold medal. I prepared hard for the Cup, I knew that the participants included many talented athletes, and each would strive to show the exercises to the highest score,” she said.

Shakiran noted that the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is a grandiose sports complex.

“Everything here is thought out to the smallest detail so that the gymnasts feel comfortable, conduct training, and prepare for performances. You feel the support here from literally everyone,” added the young gymnast.

The second Ojag International Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics takes place from November 10 through November 12. The competition involves 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries around the world take part in the second Ojag International Cup.

