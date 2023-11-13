Preparation for International Ojag Cup takes lots of effort - Azerbaijani medalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The preparation for the Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup was serious, young Azerbaijani gymnast Maya Kozachuk told Trend.

"These trainings were a huge motivation for me to develop," she said.

Kozachuk won gold in ball exercise, two silver medals in all-around and hoop program, a bronze medal for the composition with clubs among gymnasts born in 2011 (Group A).

"At the competition I wanted to demonstrate all my skills and abilities, all that I have learned during training. I would say that I am satisfied with the result in general, I could have done better with clubs, I hope that next time it will work out," Kozachuk noted.

"I must mention that a lot of strong gymnasts came to Baku, especially from Georgia, Moldova, Bulgaria. I met girls from Moldova, I hope we will communicate in the future," she said.

Maya Kozachuk also congratulated the Ojag Sports club, the pupil of which she is, on its 10th anniversary.

"I wish my club prosperity and development, success to all coaches, choreographers as well as athletes. I am honored to represent the Ojag Sports club," she added.

The 2nd Ojag International Cup took place from November 10 through November 12. The competition involved 325 gymnasts performing in an individual program and 21 teams doing group exercises. In general, representatives of 14 countries around the world took part in the 2nd Ojag International Cup.