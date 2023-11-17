Azerbaijan, Cuba sign MoU on healthcare (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The visit of a delegation headed by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev to the Republic of Cuba continues, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health.

A memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of healthcare and medical science was signed between Azerbaijan and Cuba.

The memorandum envisages cooperation in the field of healthcare, joint initiatives, and the application of advanced technologies in medicine.

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Cuban Public Health Minister José Angel Portal Miranda.

The goal of the memorandum is to strengthen health care systems, expand both nations' institutional bases, promote public health development, and conduct cooperative projects.

The primary areas of cooperation are defined in the signed pact as academic and scientific exchange of experience, cooperative actions in the fields of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, cooperation in postgraduate education, and medical tourism.

At the same time, the memorandum covers the exchange of information in the fields of infectious diseases, chronic non-infectious diseases, oncological diseases, diabetes, and high-precision surgery.

The memorandum also envisages the organization of joint conferences and trainings for medical workers.

The signing of the document was followed by a bilateral meeting with the participation of delegations from both ministries.

Emphasizing the importance of the signed memorandum, Teymur Musayev and José Angel Portal Miranda noted that this document will play an important role in strengthening bilateral relations in the field of healthcare development and the realization of specific opportunities, as well as contributing to the development of medical science.

"Further areas of cooperation were also discussed at the meeting," the ministry said.

