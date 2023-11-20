Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Minister Gayibov meets Azerbaijani team of European Aerobic Championship in Türkiye

Society Materials 20 November 2023 10:12 (UTC +04:00)
Minister Gayibov meets Azerbaijani team of European Aerobic Championship in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, President of European Gymnastics Farid Gayibov has met with members of the Azerbaijani representatives of the 13th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

At the European Championships, Azerbaijan was represented by gymnasts Vladimir Dolmatov, Madina Mustafayeva, Hadija Guliyeva, Leyla Bezhanova, Arzu Aghayeva, Sara Alikhanly, Sanam Kazimova and Dilara Gurbanova.

The 13th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships was held on November 17-19.

