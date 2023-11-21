French colonialism in Senegal most heavily affected women - conference participant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. France's colonial policy in Senegal is still ongoing, and women suffer the most from it, Head of the Senegalese "Y DNA VITAL" LTD, Ibrahima Diagne told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of an international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women" in Baku.

The company's head noted that this colonization affects many aspects of the country.

"The status of women in Senegalese society is very low due to French colonialism," Diagne explained.

"Conducting such an event organized by the Baku Initiative Group is very important. We may express our issues through this platform. Those who are oblivious will find out what is going on. As a result, concerns such as colonialism, female exploitation, and lawlessness can be addressed," he added.

The conference is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.

