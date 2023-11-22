BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. Teachers certified in Azerbaijan will receive an electronic certificate. The certificate is given to the Education Centralized Information System in accordance with the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on an e-signature or electronic document. This is stated in the amendment to the Rules for Certification of Teachers Working in State General Education Institutions (general education teachers in other state educational institutions) of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

It was noted that the certificate is prepared within five working days after the announcement of certification results.

The certification of the hard copy of the certificate received through the Education Centralized Information System is carried out in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Notary. The authenticity of the certificate may be verified in accordance with the Law of the Azerbaijan Republic by an e-signature or electronic document. The certificate shall be certified by the electronic signature of the Chairman of the Certification Board. The certificate will be available in the "Personal Cabinet" opened for the teacher.