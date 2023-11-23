OIC member countries loom youth unemployment issues - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. Today, the population growth rate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries is higher than average, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labor Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries in Baku.

"Unemployment, particularly among young people, stands at 15.8 percent. This is also one of the next concerns that will need to be addressed in the next years," he added.

Babayev emphasized that unemployment in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries has worsened rather than reduced over the last 12 years.

"By expanding cooperation between our states, we will be able to contribute to the overall development of the OIC member states," the minister added.

Baku is hosting the ministerial session of the V Conference of Labor Ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

