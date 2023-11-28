Baku hosts int'l workshop on "Mine action: innovations and best practices" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The II International Workshop on "Mine action: innovations and best practices" has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The goal of this two-day workshop is to promote global awareness of Azerbaijan's existing mine problem, to present breakthrough technology in the field of humanitarian de-mining, and to establish international relationships in this area.

The workshop organized by Azerbaijan includes over 100 representatives from international organizations, operational and manufacturing companies engaged in de-mining activities from 25 countries around the world, official government officials, as well as representatives of state structures and the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.

The Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov delivered an opening speech at the workshop, informing participants about the scale of the mine problem in the country.

Mines and explosive remnants of war, he said, continue to pose major difficulties to the sustainable development of freed territory, people's well-being, and the environment.

Suleymanov urged for increased cooperation in this sector, the exchange of information and experience, and global collaboration to achieve a world free of mines.

Rufat Mammadov, Chief of Staff at Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers, emphasized the relevance of the technical workshop in terms of examining the capabilities of international demining institutions, evaluating experience and outcomes in this sector, overcoming problems, and boosting partnership.

Speaking at the occasion, UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva emphasized that innovative approaches to identifying long-term solutions to mine threats, efficient use of technology, and the exchange of advanced experiences among mine-affected nations are critical.

She stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and international assistance in combating the mine danger in Azerbaijan as precondition for long-term prosperity and peace.

The official opening of the 2nd International Technical Workshop on "Mine threat" within a European Union-funded project implemented in collaboration with the UN Development Program, ANAMA, the International Eurasia Press Fund, and non-governmental organization MAG (Mines Advisory Group) was followed by a certificate award ceremony for members of Azerbaijan's first women's de-mining group.

The workshop, which included representatives from local and foreign government structures as well as international organizations, included panel discussions on the most recent innovations in the process of researching territories, the environmental impact of mine threats and demining, information management, and the use of modern technologies in informing about explosive hazards.

An exhibition of items from operating structures and manufacturing enterprises is on display as part of the event.

The program will continue on the second day with relevant presentations and panel discussions from participating groups.

