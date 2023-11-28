Incoming chair of Azerbaijan's Innovation and Digital Development Agency to take up duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Inara Valiyeva has been appointed chairperson of the board of the public legal entity of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

Inara Veliyeva was appointed to this position by the relevant decision of Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

Prior to the above appointment, she was an acting chairperson of the agency since October 2021.

