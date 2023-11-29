Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and NEQSOL Holding signed a memorandum of cooperation (PHOTO)

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection has been signed between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and NEQSOL Holding.

The MoU was signed by Umaira Tagiyeva, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, and Imran Ahmadzada, the Head of NEQSOL Holding Azerbaijan office. Cooperation in the field of ecology and environmental protection were discussed at the event attended by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and CEO of NEQSOL Holding Yusif Jabbarov.

The document outlines cooperation in the field of biodiversity conservation, protection and restoration of species of flora and fauna, restoration of ecosystem and infrastructure in specially protected natural areas, provision of strategic raw materials for sustainable activities, replacement of raw materials with waste mineral components, use of alternative fuel and energy sources, as well as support for the green economy.

"NEQSOL Holding places great importance on the application of sustainable and responsible business practices. In addition to business projects, such as the construction of a solar power plant and the use of sustainable technologies, we also implement various social projects. This Memorandum forms the basis for our joint activities in the field of ecology and environmental protection," said Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in more than ten countries across the telecommunications, energy, hi-tech, and construction industries.