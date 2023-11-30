Baku to host World Urban Forum in 2026 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. At the 3rd session of the Executive Council of the United Nations Human Settlements Program in Kenya, it was announced that the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) will be held in Baku in 2026, Trend reports.

According to the relevant UN resolution adopted in 2001, this Forum, held every two years in one of the cities in the world with the most authoritative and large-scale participation in the field of urban planning, is the largest global platform for studying rapid urbanization and its impact on urban development.

The World Urban Forum will become one of the largest events in the region. As part of the event, interested parties from both Azerbaijan and foreign countries - government officials, members of non-governmental organizations, specialists working in this field, experts, representatives of the private sector will unite to exchange ideas and will have the opportunity to acquire new knowledge and experience.

Last year the World Urban Forum (WUF11) was held in the Polish city of Katowice on the theme “Changing cities for a better future” with the participation of 17 thousand people. Previously, in different years, the Forum was organized in Barcelona, Rio de Janeiro, Vancouver, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur and a number of other cities, attracting up to 23 thousand participants to one event. The next Forum (WUF12) will be held in Cairo, Egypt, from 4 to 8 November 2024.

Hosting such an important event in our capital in 2026 is another striking example of the high and positive reputation at the international level, thanks to the successful reforms of the Azerbaijani government in the field of urbanization, urban planning projects and large-scale restoration work.