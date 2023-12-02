Well-known artists set to perform at FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The artistic program of the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, set to take place for the first time in Baku on December 8, will offer guests and viewers vibrant and unforgettable moments, Trend reports.

The ceremony, held together with the general partnership of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, promises to be a captivating show.

The unforgettable three-part show of the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony, which has been held since 2011, will kick off with FIA in the Land of Fire presentation. It will showcase the power of integration and collaboration through the universal language understood by all nations without translation – music.

At the ceremony, the song "Sarı gəlin" will be performed, touching the most delicate feelings of every Azerbaijani and globally recognized as an embodiment of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. The program, structured as an interactive dialogue with the audience, will also convey a message about the importance of intercultural dialogue. Thus, the synthesis of music from different genres, featured in the presentation, will once again emphasize the significance of diversity and harmony between the East and the West.

The show is set to dazzle with dynamic performances by People's Artists Alim Gasimov and Alikhan Samedov, Honored Artists Alexei Miltykh, Emil Afrasiyab, Fargana Gasimova, and Isfar Sarabsky. Araz Ozar and Tural Mammadli will bring their own flair, while the soloists from the Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments, the Mirvari Dance Ensemble, and the rhythmic vibes of the Natig group will infuse the event with vibrant colors and unforgettable moments.

The FIA Prize Giving Ceremony is considered one of the most exciting events of the year in the sports world. It kicks off after the conclusion of the FIA General Assembly. Awards in various categories related to motorsport are presented during the ceremony.