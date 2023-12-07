Baku Metro operating despite December 7 earthquake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The earthquake that occurred on the territory of Azerbaijan on December 7 has not affected the Baku Metro operation, Baku Metropolitan CJSC told Trend.

Baku Metropolitan CJSC said that trains are moving according to the usual schedule, and equipment and facilities are in operating condition.

"Following the instruction of the management of Baku Metropolitan, an extraordinary inspection of all structures and equipment included in the infrastructure of the metro, in particular ground sections, including the infrastructure of electric depot and road facilities is being conducted," the statement said.

The earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake amounted to 5.6 points. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.

