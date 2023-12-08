Baku seeing off ending ceremony of STEAM Azerbaijan Festival (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 8 December 2023 18:08 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. With the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education, the closing ceremony of the International Festival STEAM Azerbaijan 2023 (SAF 2023) is being held at Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

Igrar Nazarov, the project manager for STEAM Azerbaijan, provided the first report.

The festival's first place was awarded to 27 teams, the second to 73 teams, and the third to 67 teams. In the special nominations, 101 teams won.

A video review of SAF 2023 was then aired.

