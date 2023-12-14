Azerbaijan to go on setting modular hospitals in Jabrayil and Gubadli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. It is planned to install modular type hospitals in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil and Gubadli districts next year, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance Zaur Aliyev said at a press conference, Trend reports.

He stated that in order to improve the health care system in Azerbaijan's freed regions and coordinate medical services for inhabitants living and working there, the agency conducts temporary installation of modular type hospitals.

"Modular-type hospitals have been installed in Shusha, Zangilan, Lachin, Aghdam and Hadrut since 2021," he added.

