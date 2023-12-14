State Committee accepts land allotment bids for construction projects in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan has received applications for the allocation of land plots totaling over 6,000 hectares to over 410 development projects for various purposes in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports, referring to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

According to the information, the Committee has submitted design and estimate documents for issuing building permits for more than a hundred items, and the town-planning substantiation of more than 110 construction objects has already been accepted.

The Spring 2024 Plenum (assembly of all committee members) was agreed to be dedicated to the restoration and protection of Azerbaijan's historical heritage in territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

