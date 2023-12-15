Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan to temporarily suspend passenger rail transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Railways LLC will temporarily suspend its passenger transportation activities from January 1, 2024, Trend reports via the company.

"Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has recently continued to carry out substantial railway reconstruction work, building a strong material and technological foundation and implementing a new innovative development strategy. Several significant projects for the restoration and renovation of railway infrastructure are now underway," the LLC said.

As part of these measures, Nakhchivan Railways LLC will temporarily suspend its operations in connection with the strengthening and reconstruction of the railway infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in order to ensure timely and completely safe delivery of goods to their destination, as well as comfortable passenger movement in accordance with modern standards.

Between January and October 2023, passenger transportation in Azerbaijan increased by 41.5 percent (to 5.6 million people).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel