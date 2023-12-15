Azerbaijan reveals area cleared of mines, unexploded ordnance in Karabakh from early 2023 (VIDEO)

AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, December 15. Work is being carried out in Azerbaijan's Aghdara, including with the help of mine-sniffing dogs, to clear the area of ​​mines and unexploded ordnance, Head of the Main Department of Engineering Troops of the Defense Ministry, Major General Anar Karimov told Trend, during a media tour organized to the sites of mine clearance operations in Aghdara.

Karimov said that since early 2023 over 6,800 hectares of area were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by sapper units in the country's liberated territories.

A total of 234 anti-personnel mines, 706 anti-tank mines and 1,405 unexploded ordnance were identified and cleared, he noted.

Moreover, according to him, 1,730 meters of roads were cleared of snow, and 13,660 meters of new roads were laid.

"The main efforts are focused on de-mining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories," Karimov explained.

Mines and unexploded ordnance detected in the Karabakh economic region are destroyed by detonation and burning methods in the Godakburun training center of Aghdara district, he added.

The purpose of the media tour was to get acquainted with mine and unexploded ordnance clearance work carried out by engineering and fortification units of the Azerbaijani Army in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

